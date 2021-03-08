Menu
2017 Chrysler Pacifica

43,533 KM

Details

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

LX, 7 Pass, Full Stow N Go, One Owner, No Claims

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

LX, 7 Pass, Full Stow N Go, One Owner, No Claims

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

43,533KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6650117
  Stock #: B3550(DL#31138)
  VIN: 2C4RC1CG6HR727058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 43,533 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..    

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..  

 

Like New!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Pacifica with No Accident Claims!!.. Full Service Records From Chrysler Dealerships On File..

 

2017 Chrysler Pacifica LX, 7 Passenger with Full Stow N Go and Middle Row Bucket Seats, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Engine w/ESS, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Aluminum Wheel Package, Keyless Enter N Go with Push Button Start, Hands Free Communication with Bluetooth Streaming, Media Hub with USB Port and Aux Input Jack, Tri Zone Temperature Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Roof Rack and More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 43,533 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $23,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3550.. 

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

