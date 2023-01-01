$14,850+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,850
+ taxes & licensing
Fraser Auto Sales
1-778-385-0572
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6
1-778-385-0572
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,850
+ taxes & licensing
93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10280853
- Stock #: R1581
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR871581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # R1581
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572 Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information Doc fee: $695 Dealer # 31214
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Fraser Auto Sales
Fraser Auto Sales
20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6