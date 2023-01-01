Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

93,000 KM

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

93,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280853
  • Stock #: R1581
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR871581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R1581
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

For your safety, we work by appointment only! To make an appointment please call 778-385-0572. Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information. Doc fee: $695. Dealer # 31214

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

