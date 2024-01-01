$19,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus PWR HEATED LEATHER NAVI PWR DOORS CAMERA
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
155,135KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG0HR751581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,135 KM
Vehicle Description
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
