2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

34,200 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 3.6L V6 283HP 6 SPD AUTO

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus 3.6L V6 283HP 6 SPD AUTO

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

34,200KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6362654
  Stock #: R2977
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR878572

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 34,200 KM

Here is a super nice 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus with really low km's. Powered by the smooth 3.6L V6 with 283HP and mated to a 6 SPD Automatic Transmission. Lots of nice options on this one including Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Premium Sound with CD and Bluetooth, Cruise, Tilt, Stow and Go Seating and much more.

 

Van only has 34,200 original km's and no accidents.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Bucket Seats
Quads / Captains
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

