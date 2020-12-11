+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Here is a super nice 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus with really low km's. Powered by the smooth 3.6L V6 with 283HP and mated to a 6 SPD Automatic Transmission. Lots of nice options on this one including Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Premium Sound with CD and Bluetooth, Cruise, Tilt, Stow and Go Seating and much more.
Van only has 34,200 original km's and no accidents.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5