2017 FIAT 500X TREKKINGPANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, SPORT LEATHER SEATS, KEYLESS GO, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, USB/AUX, CRUISE CONTROL, A/C, POWER OPTIONSAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE-------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215037PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

2017 Fiat 500

73,271 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Fiat 500

2017 Fiat 500

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,271KM
VIN ZFBCFXCB5HP579879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215037
  • Mileage 73,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

