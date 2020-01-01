Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

104,988 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE ECO-BOOST PWR SEAT REAR CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE ECO-BOOST PWR SEAT REAR CAMERA

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 6213924
  2. 6213924
  3. 6213924
  4. 6213924
  5. 6213924
  6. 6213924
  7. 6213924
  8. 6213924
  9. 6213924
  10. 6213924
  11. 6213924
Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

104,988KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6213924
  • Stock #: 13471
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G98HUB18495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 13471
  • Mileage 104,988 KM

Vehicle Description

What are you waiting for? What a great deal on this 2017 Ford! Without a doubt, this is a technologically advanced vehicle for the sport-inclined driving enthusiast! Comfort and convenience were prioritized within, evidenced by amenities such as: delay-off headlights, remote keyless entry, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Active Handling
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Traction Control System
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Outside Mirrors
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Anti-Theft
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Flare Side
Rear View Camera
Flood lights
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2018 Toyota Tundra S...
 79,993 KM
$45,888 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 3500 SLT CR...
 199,987 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 26,755 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory