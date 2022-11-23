Menu
2017 Ford Escape

37,285 KM

Details Features

$25,890

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley

604-532-8888

SE - 4WD

Location

37,285KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9397609
  • Stock #: 29UCBA36594
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G92HUC36594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Leather Salerno - Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 29UCBA36594
  • Mileage 37,285 KM

Vehicle Features

LIGHTNING BLUE
Leather Salerno - Charcoal Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

