2017 Ford Escape

56,371 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Titanium 4WD, Tech Pkg, Nav, Pano Roof, Blind Spot

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

56,371KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9420688
  • Stock #: B3851(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUD60975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,371 KM

Vehicle Description

Pristine!! Local Victoria SUV with NO Accident Claims and Only 56,371 Kms.!! Serviced at Suburban Ford in Victoria.. In Excellent Condition Inside and Out!!

 

2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD with Tech Package, 2.0L 4 Cyl Automatic with Tap Shifters, Fully Loaded with all the Options Including Driver Assistance Package, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keep Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Self Park, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Auto High Beam, Power Liftgate with Motion Sensor, Auto Wipers, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Tow Package and So Much More!!

 

Warranty Available.. Only 56,371 Kms..

 

!!!  HOLIDAY SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $28,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:  

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

!!! Winter Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC 

 

Stock# B3851.. 

Dealer# 31138..

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

