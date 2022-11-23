$28,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD, Tech Pkg, Nav, Pano Roof, Blind Spot
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9420688
- Stock #: B3851(DL#31138)
- VIN: 1FMCU9J98HUD60975
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 56,371 KM
Pristine!! Local Victoria SUV with NO Accident Claims and Only 56,371 Kms.!! Serviced at Suburban Ford in Victoria.. In Excellent Condition Inside and Out!!
2017 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD with Tech Package, 2.0L 4 Cyl Automatic with Tap Shifters, Fully Loaded with all the Options Including Driver Assistance Package, Blind Spot Info System, Lane Keep Assist, Cross Traffic Alert, Self Park, Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Auto High Beam, Power Liftgate with Motion Sensor, Auto Wipers, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Tow Package and So Much More!!
Warranty Available.. Only 56,371 Kms..
