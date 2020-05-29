Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD ECOBOOST LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD ECOBOOST LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI 7-PASSANGER

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 5080875
  2. 5080875
  3. 5080875
  4. 5080875
  5. 5080875
  6. 5080875
  7. 5080875
  8. 5080875
  9. 5080875
  10. 5080875
  11. 5080875
  12. 5080875
  13. 5080875
  14. 5080875
  15. 5080875
  16. 5080875
  17. 5080875
  18. 5080875
  19. 5080875
  20. 5080875
  21. 5080875
  22. 5080875
  23. 5080875
  24. 5080875
  25. 5080875
Contact Seller

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,680KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5080875
  • Stock #: 12965
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DHXHGA18857
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Brush Guard
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Captains Chairs
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 109,811 KM
$58,988 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 Lari...
 16,330 KM
$35,888 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma L...
 25,630 KM
$41,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory