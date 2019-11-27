Menu
2017 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport 4WD EcoBoost LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

2017 Ford F-150

Lariat Sport 4WD EcoBoost LEATHER SUNROOF NAVI

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$36,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,829KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4381017
  • Stock #: 12647
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP9HFA14486
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Here it is! Hurry and take advantage now! This Ford won't be on the lot long! A great truck at a great price! Top features include remote keyless entry, variably intermittent wipers, tilt steering wheel, and a split folding rear seat. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Active Handling
  • Power Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • Traction Control System
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sunroof
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
  • Rear Air & Heat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Tow Package
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
  • Heated Outside Mirrors
  • Tow Hitch Receiver
  • Door Map Pockets
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Power Adjustable Seat
  • Reclining Seats
  • Bench Seating
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Running Boards
  • Xenon Headlights
  • tinted windows
  • Box liner
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • rear window defogger
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • short box
  • Crew Cab
  • All Equipped
  • Backup Sensor
  • Reverse Park Assist/ Parking Sensors
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Anti-Starter
  • Curb Side Mirrors
  • Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Flare Side
  • Fully loaded
  • Rear View Camera
  • Flood lights
  • T-top
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Bed Rails
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Electronic Compass
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
  • Driver Side Airbag

