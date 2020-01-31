Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Contact Seller

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,433KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4626957
  • Stock #: B3321(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG8HFC09320
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA


Extra Clean!! Only 55,433 Kms.. One Owner F150 Sport with NO Accident Claims, (Only 1 Glass Claim).. Very Well Taken Care of and Maintained.. Service History on File..

 

Raptor Grill Has Been Added..

2017 Ford F150 XLT Sport with 302A Package, 4x4 Crew Cab, 3.5L Eco-Boost, 10 Speed Select Shift Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensors, Power Pedals, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo, USB Inputs, Remote Start, Trailer Tow Package, Trailer Back Up Assist, Power Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, Side Step Bars, Tailgate Step and Much More..


Warranty Remaining.. Only 55,433 Kms..


!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $36,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


All our Vehicles Come With a:

CARFAX/ICBC Report..

Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

Full Detail..


!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!


Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

Call:

604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

Text:

604.802.7113..


Website:

www.carboyz.ca


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC


Stock# B3321..

Dealer# 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales

2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 161,418 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Charger S...
 38,841 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 0 KM
$28,900 + tax & lic
Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-3400

Alternate Numbers
1-888-922-7269

Send A Message