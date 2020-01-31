Menu
2017 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4, 4 Inch Pro Comp Lift, 35's, Nav, 502A

2017 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4x4, 4 Inch Pro Comp Lift, 35's, Nav, 502A

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,945KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4658691
  • Stock #: B3320(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG6HFB57833
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA


One Owner, Local Kamloops Lifted Truck.. Only 69,945 Kms.. Very Well Serviced.. Service History On File..

Extra's Include a 4 Inch BDS Suspension Lift, Fuel Wheels with 35x12.50x20 Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires and Pocket Style Fender Flares..

 

Max Trailer Tow.. Tows Up To 11,000 LBS..

2017 Ford F150 Lariat Sport, Crew Cab, 3.5L EcoBoost, 10 Speed Select Shift Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Blind Spot System, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Power Pedals, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB Inputs, Power Folding Mirrors, Remote Start, Max Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Power Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, Tailgate Step, Power Folding Running Boards and So Much More.

Warranty Available.. Only 69,945 Kms..


!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $44,900.00..

Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!


Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..


 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..


 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!


 Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..


Website:

www.carboyz.ca


Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC


Stock# B3320..

Dealer# 31138.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

