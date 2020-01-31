This vehicle is Safety Certified.

One Owner, Local Kamloops Lifted Truck.. Only 69,945 Kms.. Very Well Serviced.. Service History On File..

Extra's Include a 4 Inch BDS Suspension Lift, Fuel Wheels with 35x12.50x20 Toyo Open Country All Terrain Tires and Pocket Style Fender Flares..

Max Trailer Tow.. Tows Up To 11,000 LBS..

2017 Ford F150 Lariat Sport, Crew Cab, 3.5L EcoBoost, 10 Speed Select Shift Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Blind Spot System, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Leather Interior, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Power Pedals, Bluetooth, Satellite Radio, CD Stereo with USB Inputs, Power Folding Mirrors, Remote Start, Max Trailer Tow Package with Brake Controller, Power Sliding Rear Window, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Wheels, Tailgate Step, Power Folding Running Boards and So Much More.

Warranty Available.. Only 69,945 Kms..





Priced at Only $44,900.00..

