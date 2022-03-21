Menu
2017 Ford F-250

248,811 KM

$52,888

+ tax & licensing
$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

XLT FX4 SB 4WD DIESEL AIR-BAGS REAR CAMERA

2017 Ford F-250

XLT FX4 SB 4WD DIESEL AIR-BAGS REAR CAMERA

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$52,888

+ taxes & licensing

248,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8689001
  • Stock #: 14410
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT8HED74550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14410
  • Mileage 248,811 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

