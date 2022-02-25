Menu
2017 Ford F-350

121,589 KM

Details Description

$79,888

+ tax & licensing
$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Platinum 4WD DIESEL NAVI 360CAM SUNROOF BDS LIFT T

2017 Ford F-350

Platinum 4WD DIESEL NAVI 360CAM SUNROOF BDS LIFT T

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$79,888

+ taxes & licensing

121,589KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8418324
  • Stock #: 14329
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT0HED97475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14329
  • Mileage 121,589 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this great low mileage vehicle! It just arrived on our lot this past week! All of the following features are included: a tachometer, a trailer hitch, and much more. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Call now to schedule a test drive.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

