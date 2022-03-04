Menu
2017 Ford F-350

82,864 KM

Details

$84,888

+ tax & licensing
$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2017 Ford F-350

2017 Ford F-350

Platinum LB 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM MASSAGE

2017 Ford F-350

Platinum LB 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM MASSAGE

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$84,888

+ taxes & licensing

82,864KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8632613
  • Stock #: 14386
  • VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEE76687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14386
  • Mileage 82,864 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding full-size truck! Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a trailer hitch, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

