2017 Ford F-350
Platinum LB 4WD DIESEL SUNROOF NAVI 360CAM MASSAGE
- Stock #: 14386
- VIN: 1FT8W3BT5HEE76687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,864 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Comprehensive style mixed with all around versatility makes it an outstanding full-size truck! Ford prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, a trailer hitch, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
