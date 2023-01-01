Menu
2017 Ford F-450

77,810 KM

$98,888

+ tax & licensing
$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2017 Ford F-450

2017 Ford F-450

Platinum LB DRW 4WD DIESEL NAVI 360CAM SUNROOF

2017 Ford F-450

Platinum LB DRW 4WD DIESEL NAVI 360CAM SUNROOF

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

$98,888

+ taxes & licensing

77,810KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9702397
  • Stock #: 14651-70
  • VIN: 1FT8W4DT4HEE22476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14651-70
  • Mileage 77,810 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

