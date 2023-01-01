2017 Ford F-450

$98,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 7 , 8 1 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9702397

9702397 Stock #: 14651-70

14651-70 VIN: 1FT8W4DT4HEE22476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 14651-70

Mileage 77,810 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.