2017 Ford F-550

81,811 KM

Details Description Features

$72,888

+ tax & licensing
Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Chassis XLT DRW 4WD DIESEL 12FT FLAT DECK GOOSE NECK TIDDY

Location

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

81,811KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7593028
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HTXHEC70584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 81,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2017! Very clean and very well priced! All of the premium features expected of a Ford are offered, including: a trip computer, air conditioning, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the powerful 8 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Anti-Theft
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio
Anti-Starter
Brush Guard
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

