2017 Ford F-550

$72,888 + taxes & licensing 8 1 , 8 1 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7593028

7593028 Stock #: 13957

13957 VIN: 1FDUF5HTXHEC70584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Stock # 13957

Mileage 81,811 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Security Anti-Theft Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Deluxe AM/FM Etr Radio Additional Features Anti-Starter Brush Guard Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.