$61,500

+ taxes & licensing

Winding Road Motorcars

604-764-7225

2017 Ford Mustang

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

2017 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350

Location

Winding Road Motorcars

20261 62 Ave, Langley, BC V3A 5E6

604-764-7225

$61,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 7,900KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5179031
  • Stock #: 5263
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6H5525263
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
7,900 Kms
Magnetic Metallic
5.2L Voodoo V8
Stock#5263

This Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 comes to us from its second owner in near new condition with just under 8,000Kms on the odometer. The exterior is outfitted in Magnetic Metallic with the black with white trimmed pin-stripes while the interior boasts the Suede appointed Recaro sport seats. This GT350 is also optioned with the desirable Electronic package which upgrades to Sync 3 infotainment with navigation, improved audio as well as dual zone A/C.

The Shelby GT350 is essentially a street legal race car powered by the Shelby 5.2-liter, V8 engine (code-named Voodoo) which produces an exhilarating 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque that red-lines at 8,250RPM. For 2017, the adjustable MagneRide suspension has become a standard option and the Integrated Driver Control lets the drive choose between normal, sport and track modes. There's also a dedicated Drag Strip setting that enables launch control and a Weather mode for increased traction in wet and snow conditions.

This beast can be tamed for daily road use but change a few settings and the full potential of this Stallion just may scare you.

We work by appointments so please call, text or email and we will be happy to answer any questions you may have and schedule a viewing. You can also visit our website at www.windingroad.ca to see our other inventory.

Financing, Leasing and Warranties are available.

Trades are always welcome.

