Pioneer Motors Langley
2017 Ford Mustang
V6
Pioneer Motors Langley
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
78,801KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 78,801 KM
Vehicle Description
The Ford Mustang has always been about power and the 2017 Mustang definitely continues in that tradition. This 2017 Ford Mustang is for sale today in Langley.
The 2017 Ford Mustang is amazingly agile and delivers a crisp and responsive driving experience. Which means you'll want to feel the rush of putting Mustang through its paces whenever possible and we don't blame you. The driver's seat is set in a low, sporty position - offering abundant travel for finding that perfect driving position. The Mustang also has an impressive array of advanced technology features to enhance your driving experience no matter where the road takes you. This convertible has 78,801 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang's trim level is V6. This V6 Fastback comes with gorgeous aluminum wheels, HID headlights with LED signature lighting, a 6 speaker audio system with bluetooth wireless streaming, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning and power windows. Additionally it also has AdvanceTrac electronic stability control and a backup camera to help get in and out of tight parking spots! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning.
