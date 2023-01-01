Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit

93,600 KM

Details Description Features

$37,770

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,770

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

T250 Medium Roof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit

T250 Medium Roof

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

  1. 1692812770
  2. 1692812774
  3. 1692812779
  4. 1692812783
  5. 1692812786
  6. 1692812791
  7. 1692812795
  8. 1692812798
  9. 1692812802
  10. 1692812805
  11. 1692812809
  12. 1692812812
Contact Seller
Sale

$37,770

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
93,600KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334403
  • VIN: 1FTYR2CM3HKA29138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 93,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Transit T250 Medium Roof cargo van, automatic, air conditioning, bulk head, roof rack for ladders and a wood racking system inside for glass.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2017 Ford Transit T2...
 93,600 KM
$37,770 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Transit T2...
 90,700 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic
2014 BMW i3 EDRIVE
 0 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory