$37,770+ tax & licensing
$37,770
+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
2017 Ford Transit
T250 Medium Roof
Location
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
$37,770
+ taxes & licensing
93,600KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10334403
- VIN: 1FTYR2CM3HKA29138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 93,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford Transit T250 Medium Roof cargo van, automatic, air conditioning, bulk head, roof rack for ladders and a wood racking system inside for glass.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
