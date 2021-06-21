+ taxes & licensing
604-532-8828
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5
604-532-8828
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Fresh off of long term lease is this really nice 2017 Ford Transit 350 XL 15 Passenger van. Powered by the optional 3.5L ECO Boost V6 and mated to a 6 SPD automatic transmission. This a safe and perfect people mover. Space for 15 passengers and lots of nice options.
Front and Rear Air Conditioning and Heat, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/CD with Sync, Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Controls, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Side Running Board and much more.
Comes with 123,049 original km's.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5