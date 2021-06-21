2017 Ford Transit 350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 7339619

7339619 Stock #: T1828

T1828 VIN: 1FBAX2CG2HKB23775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 15

Mileage 123,049 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Theft System Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire

