Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Transit 350

123,049 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Transit 350

2017 Ford Transit 350

XL 15 PASS 3.5L ECO 6 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Transit 350

XL 15 PASS 3.5L ECO 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

123,049KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7339619
  • Stock #: T1828
  • VIN: 1FBAX2CG2HKB23775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 15
  • Mileage 123,049 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Fresh off of long term lease is this really nice 2017 Ford Transit 350 XL 15 Passenger van. Powered by the optional 3.5L ECO Boost V6 and mated to a 6 SPD automatic transmission. This a safe and perfect people mover. Space for 15 passengers and lots of nice options.

 

Front and Rear Air Conditioning and Heat, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Cruise, Tilt/Telescopic Steering, AM/FM/CD with Sync, Bluetooth and Steering Wheel Controls, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Side Running Board and much more.

 

Comes with 123,049 original km's.

 

Click here to view the CARFAX Report.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2017 Ford Transit 35...
 123,049 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma T...
 49,900 KM
$44,997 + tax & lic
2016 Jaguar F-Type R...
 13,300 KM
$85,500 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory