2017 GMC Savana

2500 4.8L V8 6 SPD AUTO

2017 GMC Savana

2500 4.8L V8 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Sale Price

$21,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,995KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4397556
  • Stock #: T2144
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFF1H1345468
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 

Nice low km 3/4 Ton cargo van!

Up for sale is this really nice 2017 GMC SAVANA 2500 Cargo Van. Powered by the economical 4.8L V8 and mated to a 6 spd Automatic. Nice work van with solid metal divider and extra metal running boards. Comes with some options including:

Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, AM/FM radio, 110V and 12V dash power, tow/haul mode, cruise and more.

Only 18,990 original km's on this one.

Get into this great van for as little as $489 per month plus taxes with $1000 down OAC.

Come on in and test drive this fabulous vehicle!

We look forward to meeting you! Remember we take trades as well.

Finance or Lease? Please ask about your options.

Call our sales office at 604-882-2277 or visit our lot at 200th Street and the Fraser Highway in Langley!

Visit our website at www.canadiancarandtruck.com or call our sales dept at 604-882-2277.

Stock # T2144

$195.00 documentation fee applied to all sales.

Follow us on Facebook or Instagram to stay up to date on the latest vehicles arriving on our lot.

 

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

