2017 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT ALL-TERRAIN 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 *Nav, Sunroof*
Location
Autoworld
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10080195
- Stock #: RT1352
- VIN: 3GTU2NEC7HG216849
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Come Check Out this Super Clean Local One Owner 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ALL-TERRAIN Crew Cab 4WD 143.5... Loaded with Options such as Sunroof, Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping and Much Much More...
The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ALL-TERRAIN Crew Cab 4WD 143.5 has a variety of features including:
GM Packages
ALL-TERRAIN SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE
Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE
INTELLILINK(TM) W/NAVIGATION
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF
POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW
FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
REMOTE VEHICLE START
REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER
20" ULTRA BRIGHT ALUMINUM WHLS
LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL
WIRELESS CHARGING
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
LED CARGO BOX LIGHTING
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE
REAR VISION CAMERA
HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS
SINGLE-SLOT CD PLAYER
AUTO. LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL
SPRAY-ON BED LINER
4" ASSIST STEPS, BLACK
- Navigation System Professional
· Seat Heating Driver/Passenger
- Voice Control
- Steering Wheel Heater
- Multifunction Steering Wheel
- Satellite Radio
- Seat adjustment, Electric, with Memory
- Heated Mirrors
- Traction Control
- Fog Lamps
- Hands-free system with USB interface
- Tire Pressure Monitoring
- Electronic Stability Control
- Climate Control
- Dual Zone AC
- Cruise Control
- Power Steering
- Power Driver’s & Passenger Seat’s
- HID Headlights
- Power Windows
- Power Locks
- Laser Cruise
- Lane Keeping
- Locking Tailgate
- And So Much More!!
Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer # 31259
