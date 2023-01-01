Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

96,122 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL-TERRAIN 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 *Nav, Sunroof*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT ALL-TERRAIN 4WD Crew Cab 143.5 *Nav, Sunroof*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,122KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080195
  • Stock #: RT1352
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC7HG216849

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Come Check Out this Super Clean Local One Owner 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ALL-TERRAIN Crew Cab 4WD 143.5... Loaded with Options such as Sunroof, Navigation, Leather, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping and Much Much More...

The 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT ALL-TERRAIN Crew Cab 4WD 143.5 has a variety of features including:

GM Packages

ALL-TERRAIN SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE

Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION PACKAGE

INTELLILINK(TM) W/NAVIGATION

HEATED STEERING WHEEL

POWER SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF

POWER SLIDING REAR WINDOW

FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST

REMOTE VEHICLE START

REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER

20" ULTRA BRIGHT ALUMINUM WHLS

LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL

WIRELESS CHARGING

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER

POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS

LED CARGO BOX LIGHTING

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE

REAR VISION CAMERA

HIGH-PERFORMANCE LED HEADLAMPS

SINGLE-SLOT CD PLAYER

AUTO. LOCKING REAR DIFFERENTIAL

SPRAY-ON BED LINER

4" ASSIST STEPS, BLACK

 

  • Navigation System Professional

·         Seat Heating Driver/Passenger

  • Voice Control
  • Steering Wheel Heater
  • Multifunction Steering Wheel
  • Satellite Radio
  • Seat adjustment, Electric, with Memory
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Traction Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Hands-free system with USB interface
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Climate Control
  • Dual Zone AC
  • Cruise Control
  • Power Steering
  • Power Driver’s & Passenger Seat’s
  • HID Headlights
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • Laser Cruise
  • Lane Keeping
  • Locking Tailgate
  • And So Much More!!

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

Contact @Autoworld 604-510-7227

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

VSA Dealer # 31259

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 112,647 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2015 BMW Z4 Roadster...
 51,810 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-550 XLT ...
 54,768 KM
$72,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory