Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION 5.3L 6 SPD AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION 5.3L 6 SPD AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,300KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4627122
  • Stock #: U2124
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEC7HZ396973
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Rental

2018 Nissan Frontier...
 18,000 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT ...
 22,100 KM
$53,500 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz E...
 172,000 KM
$11,770 + tax & lic
Canadian Car and Truck Rental

Canadian Car and Truck Rental

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Send A Message