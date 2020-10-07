Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

39,994 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT CREW SHORT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT CREW SHORT

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,994KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6084585
  • Stock #: RT1002
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC6HG310575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,994 KM

Vehicle Description

This Like New Sierra comes fully loaded with the *Navigation*, * Power Sunroof*, *SLT Premium Plus Package*, *Enhanced Driver Alert Package*, *Trailering Package* and the *Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package*!

This also includes Wireless Phone Charging, 6-inch Chrome Assist Steps, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Tinted Rear Glass, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Spray-on Bed Liner, Cruise Control, 8-speed Automatic Transmission, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Pedals, Trailer Brake Control, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Teen Driver, High Performance LED Headlights, Single Slot CD player, Front and Rear Parking Assist, Rear Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, 20-inch Chrome Wheels, High-Performance LED Headlamps, TPMS System, Onstar Navigation System, Bose Speakers, Chrome Accents, Trailering Package, and much more!

3 Months SiriusXM Satellite Radio Included!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2014 Mercedes-Benz E...
 129,931 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 47,442 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Prius TE...
 76,554 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory