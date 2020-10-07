2017 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This Like New Sierra comes fully loaded with the *Navigation*, * Power Sunroof*, *SLT Premium Plus Package*, *Enhanced Driver Alert Package*, *Trailering Package* and the *Z71 Off-Road Suspension Package*!
This also includes Wireless Phone Charging, 6-inch Chrome Assist Steps, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Start, Keyless Entry, Tinted Rear Glass, Full Feature Front Bucket Seats, Spray-on Bed Liner, Cruise Control, 8-speed Automatic Transmission, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Pepperdust Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Adjustable Pedals, Trailer Brake Control, Heated and Vented Front Seats, Teen Driver, High Performance LED Headlights, Single Slot CD player, Front and Rear Parking Assist, Rear Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, 20-inch Chrome Wheels, High-Performance LED Headlamps, TPMS System, Onstar Navigation System, Bose Speakers, Chrome Accents, Trailering Package, and much more!
3 Months SiriusXM Satellite Radio Included!
