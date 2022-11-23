Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

107,420 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

778-780-2405

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

778-780-2405

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

107,420KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9436011
  • Stock #: L4828
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC3HG274828

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L4828
  • Mileage 107,420 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

No matter what your needs, the GMC Sierra has you covered. This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Langley.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This Crew Cab pickup has 107,420 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLT. Feature rich and luxurious, this Sierra 1500 SLT comes with many extra features over the lower SLE model. Additional features include stylish aluminum wheels, leather seats which are powered and heated in front, 8 inch colour touchscreen with Intellilink, bluetooth streaming audio, OnStar 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, dual zone climate control, a rear vision camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate, remote engine start plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Climate Control, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Motors Langley

2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 57,688 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Trades...
 121,839 KM
$31,990 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Larami...
 98,964 KM
$82,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

Pioneer Motors Langley

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

Call Dealer

778-780-XXXX

(click to show)

778-780-2405

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory