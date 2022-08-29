Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

141,727 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

SK Automarket

604-533-1310

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 2500

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD CREW CAB 4X4 LONG BOX TRADESMAN CANOPY! SLIDE OUT BED! ROOF RACK!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 2500

HD CREW CAB 4X4 LONG BOX TRADESMAN CANOPY! SLIDE OUT BED! ROOF RACK!

Location

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

604-533-1310

  1. 9118987
  2. 9118987
  3. 9118987
  4. 9118987
  5. 9118987
  6. 9118987
  7. 9118987
  8. 9118987
  9. 9118987
  10. 9118987
  11. 9118987
  12. 9118987
  13. 9118987
  14. 9118987
  15. 9118987
  16. 9118987
  17. 9118987
  18. 9118987
  19. 9118987
  20. 9118987
  21. 9118987
  22. 9118987
  23. 9118987
  24. 9118987
  25. 9118987
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,727KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9118987
  • VIN: 1GT22REG8HZ207627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 141,727 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT KARL @ 6-0-4-2-5-0-8-6-4-6 FOR INFO & TO CONFIRM WHICH LOCATION.

VERY NICE SIERRA 2500 HD CREW CAB 4X4 WITH A DELUXE TRADESMAN CANOPY WITH LADDER RACK ON TOP AND AN AWESOME SLIDE OUT BED SO NO CLIMBING INTO THE BOX TO GET STUFF.  BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS ETC. THROUGH THE SHOP, READY TO GO TO WORK, IT NEEDS NOTHING! 

2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU, BE SURE TO CALL FIRST TO CONFIRM WHERE THE VEHICLE IS.

We are a family owned and operated business since 1983 and we are committed to offering outstanding vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, now and in the future.
Whatever your specific needs may be, we will custom tailor your purchase exactly how you want or need it to be. All you have to do is give us a call and we will happily walk you through all the steps with no stress and no pressure.

                                            WE ARE THE HOUSE OF YES!

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS WHEN BUYING FROM SK AUTOMARKET:

-ON SITE FINANCING THROUGH OUR 17 AFFILIATED BANKS AND VEHICLE                                                                                                                      FINANCE COMPANIES.
-IN HOUSE LEASE TO OWN PROGRAM.
-EVERY VEHICLE HAS UNDERGONE A 120 POINT COMPREHENSIVE INSPECTION.
-EVERY PURCHASE INCLUDES A FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A COMPLIMENTARY BCAA MEMBERSHIP FOR YOUR SECURITY.
-EVERY VEHICLE INCLUDES A CARFAX AND ICBC DAMAGE REPORT.
-EVERY VEHICLE IS GUARANTEED LIEN FREE.
-DISCOUNTED RATES ON PARTS AND SERVICE FOR YOUR NEW CAR AND ANY OTHER   FAMILY CARS THAT NEED WORK NOW AND IN THE FUTURE.
-40 YEARS IN THE VEHICLE SALES INDUSTRY.
-A+++ MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU.
-RATED TOP DEALER BY CARGURUS 2 YEARS IN A ROW
-MEMBER IN GOOD STANDING WITH THE VEHICLE SALES AUTHORITY OF BRITISH   COLUMBIA.
-MEMBER OF THE AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION.
-COMMITTED CONTRIBUTOR TO OUR LOCAL COMMUNITY AND THE RESIDENTS OF BC.
$495 Documentation fee and applicable taxes are in addition to advertised prices.
LANGLEY LOCATION DEALER# 40038
S. SURREY LOCATION DEALER #9987

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Roof Rack
Running Boards
Towing Package
Chrome Wheels
Interval wipers
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Power Steering
4 X 4
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Upholstery
Crew Cab

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SK Automarket

2017 GMC Sierra 2500...
 141,727 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic
1995 Toyota Corolla ...
 187,679 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2002 Mazda Protege5 ...
 223,497 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email SK Automarket

SK Automarket

SK Automarket

19833 Fraser Highway, Langley, BC V3A 4E1

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-1310

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory