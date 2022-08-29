2017 GMC Sierra 2500...

$38,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 7 2 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9118987

9118987 VIN: 1GT22REG8HZ207627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 141,727 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Rack Running Boards Towing Package Chrome Wheels Interval wipers Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering CUP HOLDERS Mechanical Power Steering Powertrain 4 X 4 Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Trim Cloth Upholstery Additional Features Crew Cab

