2017 GMC Sierra 3500

186,655 KM

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT Z71 4x4, Crew, Diesel, One Owner, Immaculate!!

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT Z71 4x4, Crew, Diesel, One Owner, Immaculate!!

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,655KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6902361
  Stock #: B3582(DL#31138)
  VIN: 1GT42XEY7HF233658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,655 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..      

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

Immaculate!! One Owner, Local Fraser Valley Duramax Truck with No Accident Claims.. Full Service History On File!! Very Well Looked After and Maintained..

2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 6.6L Duramax Diesel, Allison Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Sensors, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, WiFi HotSpot, Remote Start, Exhaust Brake, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 3.73 Rear Axle, Power Folding Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, HID Head Lamps, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner, Near New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Tires and So Much More..

 

Warranty Available.. Only 186,655 Kms.. This Truck is Extra, Extra Clean and Looks Like it Has A Lot Less Kms Then it Shows.. Must See..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at only $56,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3582.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

