2017 GMC Sierra 3500

35,037 KM

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT Z71 4x4, 6.0L Leather, Sunroof, LIFT, Low Kms

2017 GMC Sierra 3500

SLT Z71 4x4, 6.0L Leather, Sunroof, LIFT, Low Kms

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,037KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7044788
  • Stock #: B3593(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1GT42XEG4HF145044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 35,037 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..   

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..       

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Black Beauty!! One Owner, Local B.C. 3500HD with Only 35,037 Kms.!! Service Records On File..

Extra's Include a 2 Inch Level Lift, Brand New General Grabber All Terrains, Fifth Wheel Prep Pack and a Folding Tonneau Cover..

 

2017 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT Z71 4x4, Crew Cab 6.6 Ft Box, 360HP 6.0L Vortec Flex Fuel V8, 6 Spd H.D. Auto Transmission, Loaded with Options Including Driver Alert Package, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Leather Interior, Front and Rear Sensors, Heated and Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Power Pedals, Memory Seat, Wireless Charging, WiFi Hot Spot, Remote Start, Tow Package with Built In Brake Controller, 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio, 10,800LB GVWR, Power Folding Slide Out Tow Mirrors, Power Rear Sliding Window, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, CD Stereo with USB and Auxiliary Inputs, HID Headlamps, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Side Step Bars, Spray In Box Liner and So Much More..

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 35,037 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at only $64,900.00..Must See!! (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website: 

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address: 

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3593.. 

Dealer# 31138..  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

