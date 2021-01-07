Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Terrain

105,333 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD *Nav, Sunroof, V6, Driver's Pkg*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Terrain

Denali AWD *Nav, Sunroof, V6, Driver's Pkg*

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,333KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6623228
  • VIN: 2GKFLVE35H6135337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Clean. Local Car. Fully Dealer Serviced... This 2017 GMC Terrain Denali AWD is Loaded with Options.... Navigation with Intellilink, Sunroof, 19” Wheels, Heated Seats, Driver Alert Package 1, Driver Alert Package 2, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind Zone Alert, Remote Engine Start, Power Liftgate, Sat XM Radio, OnStar and Much Much More….

Please Contact Dealer For Warranty Details*** Extended Warranty Available.

 

For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!

 

D31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
PIONEER SYSTEM
Side Blind Zone Alert
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear cross traffic alert
Forward collision alert
Driver Alert Package
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Driver Alert Package 2
Onstar 4G LTE Wifi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoworld

2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 66,968 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 55,906 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 59,902 KM
$39,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoworld

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

Call Dealer

604-510-XXXX

(click to show)

604-510-7227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory