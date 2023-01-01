Menu
2017 Honda Civic

11,937 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Motors Langley

DX - Bluetooth - Keyless Entry

Location

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

11,937KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9649081
  • Stock #: L0304
  • VIN: SHHFK8G38HU300304

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,937 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry!

At Pioneer Motors Langley, our team of professionals will guide you to make the right choice for your future vehicle. You will be advised as to the choice of the right vehicle and the best suitable financing for your needs.

The Civic has come a long way, and it keeps getting better. Since 1998, the Civic has been Canada's best-selling car. This 2017 Honda Civic is fresh on our lot in Langley.

The stunning exterior and impressive performance of the 2017 Civic are clear examples of its exciting evolution. Its progressive look is perfectly complemented by a sophisticated interior designed with your comfort and safety in mind. With an aggressive stance and sporty, sleek lines, the 2017 Civic looks great from every angle. If you're looking for greatness, we've got a seat for you. This low mileage hatchback has just 11,937 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 306HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Civic's trim level is DX. This Civic DX comes with bluetooth streaming audio, a multi angle rear view camera and an adjustable drivers seat, a 160 watt audio system, power heated exterior mirrors, power windows and door locks, remote keyless entry and a USB input. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.pioneermotorslangley.com/finance/



Let us make your visit to our dealership as pleasant and rewarding as it can be. All pricing is plus $995 Documentation fee and applicable taxes. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
