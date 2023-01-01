$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 9 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9649081

9649081 Stock #: L0304

L0304 VIN: SHHFK8G38HU300304

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,937 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.