Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

38,321 KM

Details Description Features

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

Contact Seller

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

38,321KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5812284
  • Stock #: X102483A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H96HH114684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X102483A
  • Mileage 38,321 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + BOOKS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From BMW Langley

2016 Kia Sorento AWD...
 52,070 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 31,619 KM
$55,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 83,550 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email BMW Langley

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

Call Dealer

604-533-XXXX

(click to show)

604-533-0269

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory