Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Odyssey

81,821 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

1-855-979-4888

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Odyssey

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi LEATHER POWER DOORS 8-PASSANGER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Navi LEATHER POWER DOORS 8-PASSANGER

Location

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

  1. 7652884
  2. 7652884
  3. 7652884
  4. 7652884
  5. 7652884
  6. 7652884
  7. 7652884
  8. 7652884
  9. 7652884
  10. 7652884
  11. 7652884
  12. 7652884
  13. 7652884
  14. 7652884
  15. 7652884
  16. 7652884
  17. 7652884
  18. 7652884
  19. 7652884
  20. 7652884
  21. 7652884
  22. 7652884
  23. 7652884
  24. 7652884
  25. 7652884
  26. 7652884
  27. 7652884
  28. 7652884
  29. 7652884
  30. 7652884
  31. 7652884
  32. 7652884
  33. 7652884
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

81,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7652884
  • Stock #: 14069
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H60HB502752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 14069
  • Mileage 81,821 KM

Vehicle Description

Want to stretch your purchasing power? This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 8 passenger van still has less than 90,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: leather upholstery, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and power front seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

2017 Honda Odyssey E...
 81,821 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 3500 Larami...
 14,988 KM
$91,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-350 LARI...
 49,821 KM
$67,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

Milani & Norman Auto Sales and Leasing Inc.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

1-855-979-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-979-4888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory