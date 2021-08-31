2017 Honda Odyssey

+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
+ taxes & licensing
Want to stretch your purchasing power? This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. This 8 passenger van still has less than 90,000 kilometers! All of the premium features expected of a Honda are offered, including: leather upholstery, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, and power front seats. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 3.5 liter 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4