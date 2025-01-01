Menu
Get ready to conquer the open road in style and comfort with this 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek and spacious SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and performance. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine, youll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, while its all-wheel drive system ensures optimal grip and handling in all weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, and the black interior adds a touch of sophistication.

 

This Pilot has been meticulously cared for and boasts a low mileage of only 48,000 km, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Whether youre embarking on a family road trip or navigating city streets, this Honda Pilot will exceed your expectations.

 

Here are five of the most exciting features youll enjoy in this 2017 Honda Pilot:

 

All-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and traction no matter the weather, ensuring peace of mind on any road.

Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures or hauling gear.

Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Get the power you need for effortless acceleration and towing capabilities.

Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.

Modern Technology: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and a CD player for your entertainment needs.

2017 Honda Pilot

48,000 KM

$23,850

+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Pilot

4WD 4DR LX

12103618

2017 Honda Pilot

4WD 4DR LX

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-0572

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
48,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FNYF6H27HB505816

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R5816
  • Mileage 48,000 KM

For your safety, we work by appointment only!     To make an appointment please call 778-385-O572             Note: Although every attempt is made to ensure the accuracy of the information above, due to the possibility of human error, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the displayed information           Doc fee: $695        Dealer # 31214

 

Get ready to conquer the open road in style and comfort with this 2017 Honda Pilot 4WD 4dr, available now at Fraser Auto Sales. This sleek and spacious SUV offers a perfect blend of practicality and performance. With its powerful 6-cylinder engine, you'll have the confidence to tackle any terrain, while its all-wheel drive system ensures optimal grip and handling in all weather conditions. The spacious interior boasts comfortable seating for up to eight passengers, and the black interior adds a touch of sophistication.

 

This Pilot has been meticulously cared for and boasts a low mileage of only 48,000 km, ensuring years of reliable driving ahead. Whether you're embarking on a family road trip or navigating city streets, this Honda Pilot will exceed your expectations.

 

Here are five of the most exciting features you'll enjoy in this 2017 Honda Pilot:

 

All-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and traction no matter the weather, ensuring peace of mind on any road.

Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, perfect for family adventures or hauling gear.

Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Get the power you need for effortless acceleration and towing capabilities.

Safety Features: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags.

Modern Technology: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and a CD player for your entertainment needs.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Fraser Auto Sales

Fraser Auto Sales

20290 Logan Ave, Langley, BC V3A 4L6

1-778-385-XXXX

1-778-385-0572

$23,850

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Auto Sales

1-778-385-0572

2017 Honda Pilot