2017 Hyundai Elantra

45,997 KM

$17,000

+ tax & licensing
$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

BMW Langley

604-533-0269

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$17,000

+ taxes & licensing

45,997KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7501791
  Stock #: PD96130B
  VIN: KMHD84LF9HU337655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # PD96130B
  • Mileage 45,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! 2017 Orange Hyundai Elantra Limited 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hp Odometer is 28992 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents. This vehicle is sold as a BMW safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

1 Key + Books

BMW Langley

BMW Langley

6025 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

