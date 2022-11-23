$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GLS - Sunroof - Touch Screen
Location
23904 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V2Z 2K8
84,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9366352
- Stock #: L8123A
- VIN: KMHD84LF4HU380140
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Langley.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 84,160 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. Specially designed for your driving needs, the Elantra GLS provides a great driving experience. It comes packed with all the GL features plus must-have features like upgraded aluminum alloy wheels, 4-wheel disc brakes, hands-free Smart Trunk, front door handle approach lights, heated rear seat, dual-zone automatic climate control with windshield defogger, proximity keyless entry with push-button ignition, power tilt-and-slide sunroof, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and SiriusXM satellite radio. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Touch Screen, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Siriusxm.
