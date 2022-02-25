$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL LTD
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.
20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
46,541KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8290371
- Stock #: P214461
- VIN: KM8SNDHF7HU235313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Argent
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 46,541 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
2017 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED 7 PASSENGER - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - ALLOY WHEELS HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS GO AND PUSH START - NAVIGATION AND BACKUP CAMERA INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM - REAR SENSORS - 46541 KMS ONLY ------ 6...
