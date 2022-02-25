Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

46,541 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

XL LTD

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

46,541KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8290371
  • Stock #: P214461
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF7HU235313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argent
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 46,541 KM

Vehicle Description

https://www.kingofcarsbc.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_XL-2017-id8613080.html

Vehicle Features

2017 HYUNDAI SANTA FE XL LIMITED 7 PASSENGER - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - ALLOY WHEELS HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - REAR HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS GO AND PUSH START - NAVIGATION AND BACKUP CAMERA INFINITY SOUND SYSTEM - REAR SENSORS - 46541 KMS ONLY ------ 6...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

