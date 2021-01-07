Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

92,071 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr Ultimate w-6-Passenger-Saddle Interior

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

AWD 4dr Ultimate w-6-Passenger-Saddle Interior

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

92,071KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6595747
  • Stock #: B3548(DL#31138)
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF6HU194799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,071 KM

Vehicle Description

!!By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 3 to 4 appointments per day.. We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..

Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..

Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..  

((( To book an Appointment Call 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or Email )))..  

Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..

WWW.CARBOYZ.CA

 

Extra Clean!! Local B.C. SUV, Top Model 6 Passenger Extended Santa Fe with No Accident Claims!! ..

Brand New Tires and Brakes Just Installed!!

 

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Ultimate AWD, 3.3L V6 Automatic, Fully Loaded with All the Available Options Including 360 Camera, Driver Assistance Package, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Info System, Navigation, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Saddle Leather Interior, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear View Camera, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Power Seats, Memory Seat, Heated Steering Wheel, Push Button Start with Keyless Entry, Auto High Beam, Power Liftgate, Auto Wipers, Infinity Sound with 12 Speakers, Bluetooth Streaming, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, A/C, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, and So Much More!!

 

Warranty Remaining.. Only 92,071 Kms..

 

!!! NEW YEAR SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $28,900.00..(No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!) 

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a:

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..

 Full Detail..

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..

 Text:

 604.802.7113..

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3548.. 

Dealer# 31138. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

