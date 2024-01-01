Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON AWDBACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AWD LOCK, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REAR-CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, ECO/SPORT MODE, TRACTION CONTROL, A/CAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215144PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

2017 Hyundai Tucson

149,603 KM

Details Description

$14,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD

Location

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

604-591-8881

  1. 11786523
  2. 11786523
  3. 11786523
  4. 11786523
  5. 11786523
  6. 11786523
  7. 11786523
  8. 11786523
  9. 11786523
  10. 11786523
  11. 11786523
  12. 11786523
  13. 11786523
  14. 11786523
  15. 11786523
  16. 11786523
  17. 11786523
  18. 11786523
  19. 11786523
  20. 11786523
Contact Seller

$14,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,603KM
VIN KM8J3CA46HU486568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour -
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P215144
  • Mileage 149,603 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 HYUNDAI TUCSON AWDBACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, AWD LOCK, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, REAR-CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT, POWER OPTIONS, CRUISE CONTROL, ECO/SPORT MODE, TRACTION CONTROL, A/CAVAILABLE WARRANTY OPTIONSCALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION 604 533 4499 OR TEXT US AT 604 360 0123GO TO KINGOFCARSBC.COM AND APPLY FOR A FREE -------- PRE APPROVAL -------STOCK # P215144PLUS ADMINISTRATION FEE OF $895 AND TAXESDEALER # 31301all finance options are subject to ....oac...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD for sale in Langley, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 RWD 44,143 KM $37,966 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box for sale in Langley, BC
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box 23,429 KM $59,996 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Langley, BC
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 59,083 KM $21,996 + tax & lic

Email King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

20109 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Call Dealer

604-591-XXXX

(click to show)

604-591-8881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,996

+ taxes & licensing

King of Cars B.C. Ltd.

604-591-8881

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson