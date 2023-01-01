$23,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-533-3400
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Limited AWD 1.6T, Nav, Pano Roof, Leather, 1 Owner
Location
Carboyz Auto Sales
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9981470
- Stock #: B3917(DL#31138)
- VIN: KM8J3CA26HU493471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,595 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Local Fraser Valley AWD SUV with Full Service History.. Brand New Front and Rear Brakes Just Installed..
2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited, All Wheel Drive, 1.6L Turbo 4 Cyl., 7 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Hatch, Dual Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start with Proximity Entry System, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Start, Fog Lights and So Much More...
Warranty Available.. Only 115,595 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $23,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3917..
Dealer# 31138..
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carboyz Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.