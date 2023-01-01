Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

115,595 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Carboyz Auto Sales

604-533-3400

Limited AWD 1.6T, Nav, Pano Roof, Leather, 1 Owner

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: B3917(DL#31138)
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

One Owner, Local Fraser Valley AWD SUV with Full Service History.. Brand New Front and Rear Brakes Just Installed.. 

 

2017 Hyundai Tucson Limited, All Wheel Drive, 1.6L Turbo 4 Cyl., 7 Speed Automatic, Loaded with Options Including Blind Spot Warning, Lane Change Assist, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Leather Interior, Power Seats, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Rear Hatch, Dual Zone Climate Control, Push Button Start with Proximity Entry System, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB and Auxiliary Inputs, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Start, Fog Lights and So Much More...

 

Warranty Available.. Only 115,595 Kms..

 

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!

Priced at Only $23,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)

Excellent Finance Rates Available..

(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.. Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!

($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

 

 Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades.. 

 

 All our Vehicles Come With a: 

 CARFAX/ICBC Report..

 Mechanical/Safety Inspection.. 

 Full Detail.. 

 

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

 

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..

Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

  

!!! Spring Hours !!! We Will Be Closed Sundays and Mondays !!! (Appointments May Be Available On Mondays)..

 

 Call:

 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269.. 

 Text:

 604.802.7113..  

 

Website:

www.carboyz.ca

 

Address:  

20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

 

Stock# B3917.. 

Dealer# 31138.. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Carboyz Auto Sales

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

