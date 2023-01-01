2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,900 + taxes & licensing
1 1 5 , 5 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9981470

9981470 Stock #: B3917(DL#31138)

B3917(DL#31138) VIN: KM8J3CA26HU493471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 115,595 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Lane Departure Assist Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

