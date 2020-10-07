+ taxes & licensing
604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2
604-510-7227
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Wow Check Out This 2017 Jaguar XE Premium 35T : Key features: Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Starter, Bluetooth Connectivity, Meridian 380 Watt Audio System, Blind Spot Monitoring, All Terrain Driving Response Modes, 340hp Supercharged V6, All Wheel Drive, Set In Ammonite Gray Metallic on Black Leather Interior. This model of XE has a 340hp Supercharged V6 (Discontinued in 2017) making it one of the most hard to find cars in the lineup....
3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!
For More Details Visit http://Autoworld.ca/
Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227
19987 Fraser Highway
Langley BC
V3A 4E2
Not The Car your Looking For? We Can Find You The Car You Want Using Our Professional Car Hunter Service!
VSA Dealer Number : 31259
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2