2017 Jaguar XE

46,557 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoworld

604-510-7227

2017 Jaguar XE

2017 Jaguar XE

Prestige Supercharged Nav, Sunroof

2017 Jaguar XE

Prestige Supercharged Nav, Sunroof

Location

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

604-510-7227

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

46,557KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5865297
  Stock #: RC983
  VIN: SAJAK4BV0HA968265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ammonite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow Check Out This 2017 Jaguar XE Premium 35T : Key features: Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Starter, Bluetooth Connectivity, Meridian 380 Watt Audio System, Blind Spot Monitoring, All Terrain Driving Response Modes, 340hp Supercharged V6, All Wheel Drive, Set In Ammonite Gray Metallic on Black Leather Interior. This model of XE has a 340hp Supercharged V6 (Discontinued in 2017) making it one of the most hard to find cars in the lineup....

 

3 Month Sirius XM Satellite Radio Included!

 

Contact Rob@Autoworld 604-510-7227

 

19987 Fraser Highway

Langley BC

V3A 4E2

 

VSA Dealer Number : 31259

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autoworld

Autoworld

19987 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E2

