$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
2017 Jeep Cherokee
2017 Jeep Cherokee
4x4 Overland
Location
OpenRoad Infiniti Langley
5995 Collection Dr, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
5,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9638137
- Stock #: 13UTNA23128
- VIN: 1C4PJMJS0HD223128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 5,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top