This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Jeep with NO Accident Claims!! Only 44,829 Kms.. Very Well Looked After and Maintained..
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Luxury Group II, 4WD, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, 8 Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto High Beam, Memory Seat, UConnect Bluetooth, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Rear Hatch, Sirius Satellite Radio, USB and Aux. Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Satin Silver Aluminum Wheels and So Much More...
Warranty Remaining.. Only 44,829 Kms..
Priced at Only $34,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
