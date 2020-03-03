Menu
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Luxury Group, 4WD, Nav, Pano Roof, Leather

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited Luxury Group, 4WD, Nav, Pano Roof, Leather

Location

Carboyz Auto Sales

#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8

604-533-3400

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,829KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707462
  • Stock #: B3337(DL#31138)
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8HC908434
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Coming in Soon.. Please Call For Availability..
Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Jeep with NO Accident Claims!! Only 44,829 Kms.. Very Well Looked After and Maintained..

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Luxury Group II,  4WD, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, 8 Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto High Beam, Memory Seat, UConnect Bluetooth, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Rear Hatch, Sirius Satellite Radio, USB and Aux. Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Satin Silver Aluminum Wheels and So Much More...

Warranty Remaining.. Only 44,829 Kms..

!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $34,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)

Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..

 All our Vehicles Come With a:
 CARFAX/ICBC Report..
 Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
 Full Detail..

 !!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!

Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...

 Call:
 604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
 Text:
 604.802.7113..

Website:
www.carboyz.ca

Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC

Stock# B3337..
Dealer# 31138..

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection

