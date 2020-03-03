#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8
604-533-3400
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
!! By Appointment Only!! As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve we have decided to take action to keep our Staff and Customers as Safe as possible by only booking a maximum of 2 to 3 appointments per day.. This will allow us to sanitize the vehicle and our office before and after every appointment as well as only having one customer and one salesperson in our office at a time..
We will also be following the mandatory social distancing rule by staying at least 6 feet apart at all times..
Please only book an appointment if you are seriously looking to purchase a vehicle, if you do not have any flu like symptoms or have not been out of the Country in the past 14 days..
Thank You to Everyone for your understanding during this crazy time..
((( To book an Appointment Call Glenn at 604-533-3400, Text 604-802-7113 or email glenn@carboyz.ca )))..
Please go to our Website for More Pictures and Information..
WWW.CARBOYZ.CA
Over $2,000.00 Just Spent on Black Out Upgrade and Custom Painted Anthracite Grey Wheels!! Must See!!
Extra Clean!! Local Fraser Valley Jeep with NO Accident Claims!! Only 44,829 Kms.. Very Well Looked After and Maintained..
2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited with Luxury Group II, 4WD, 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, 8 Speed Automatic with Paddle Shifters, Loaded with Options Including Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Reverse Sensors, Push Button Start with Keyless Enter and Go, Leather Interior, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers, Auto High Beam, Memory Seat, UConnect Bluetooth, Remote Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Rear Hatch, Sirius Satellite Radio, USB and Aux. Inputs, A/C, Cruise Control, Power Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Locks, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels and So Much More...
Warranty Remaining.. Only 44,829 Kms..
!!! SPRING SALE ON NOW !!!
Priced at Only $35,900.00.. (No Documentation Fee at Carboyz!!)
Excellent Finance and Lease Rates Available..
(Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit..Carboyz Deals with All Types of Credit, Even Bankruptcies, Consumer Proposals, Credit Counseling, and Clients New to the Country)!!
($295.00 Finance Fee is Required For Finance Deals Only..)
Trades Welcome.. We Pay Top Dollar for Your Trades..
All our Vehicles Come With a:
CARFAX/ICBC Report..
Mechanical/Safety Inspection..
Full Detail..
!!! Better Business Bureau Accredited.. A+ Rating !!!
Carboyz Auto Sales in Langley...Family Owned and Operated..
Call Vicki, Lori or Glenn Today...
Call:
604.533.3400 or 1.888.922.7269..
Text:
604.802.7113..
Website:
www.carboyz.ca
Address:
20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC
Stock# B3337..
Dealer# 31138..
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
#104-20785 Mufford Crescent, Langley, BC V3A 5E8