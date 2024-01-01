$29,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler 4WD 3.6L AUTO A/C HARD-TOP
2017 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler 4WD 3.6L AUTO A/C HARD-TOP
Location
Norman Motor Group
20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4
1-855-979-4888
$29,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 15216
- Mileage 142,811 KM
Vehicle Description
JEEP WRANGLER SPORT 4X4
Exterior Color: Rhino
Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats
Interior: Cloth bucket seats
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 5speed automatic transmission
STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT)
FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES
CommandTrac parttime shiftonthefly 4x4 sys.
Dana 30 next generation solid front axle
3.21 rear axle ratio
Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer
Advanced multistage front air bags
4wheel disc brakes
Traction Control
Hill Start Assist
Electronic Stability Control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp
Trailer Sway Control
Cruise control
Temperature and compass gauge
600amp maintenancefree battery
Engine block heater
Torx tool kit
INTERIOR FEATURES
Front reclining seats
Driver height adjuster seat
Rear folding seat
Front seat back map pockets
Steering wheelmounted audio controls
3.5inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
Radio 130 AM/FM/CD
8 speakers
Audio jack input for mobile devices
Manual windows
Manual door locks
Front dome lamp with on/off switch
12volt auxiliary power outlet
Fulllength floor console
Rear compartment covered storage
Cargo tie down loops
EXTERIOR FEATURES
16x7inch slotspoke styled steel wheels
P225/75R16 BSW On/OffRoad tires
Black Sunrider soft top
OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment)
Customer Preferred Package 24W $8,150
1year SiriusXM satellite radio subscription
17x7.5inch highgloss Black Willys wheels 3.73 rear axle ratio
4wheel drive swing gate decal
Air conditioning
Antispin differential rear axle
BFGoodrich brand tires
Leatherwrapped shift knob with bright accent
Connectivity Group
Deep tint sunscreen windows
For more SiriusXM information, call 18885397474 Jeep Trail Rated kit
Leatherwrapped steering wheel
LT255/75R17C BSW OffRoad tires
Mopar slush mats
Performance suspension
A/C refrigerant
Rear passenger assist handles
Rock rails
SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription
Tire pressure monitoring system
Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming 3.5inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre
Willys hood decal
Gloss Black Willys grille
Willys Wheeler Package
Lowgloss Black Wrangler decal
Power Convenience Group $1,000
Autodimming rearview mirror with reading lamp Power, heated exterior mirrors
Power locks
Power windows with front onetouch down Remote keyless entry
Security alarm
5speed automatic transmission $1,495
Hill Descent Control
Tubular side steps $295
Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop $1,195
Delete Sunrider soft top
Freedom panel storage bag
Rear window defroster
Rear window wiper with washer
Federal Green Levy
Federal A/C Excise Tax $100
Destination Charge $1,795
Price does not include $599 documentation fee.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Norman Motor Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Norman Motor Group
Norman Motor Group
Call Dealer
1-855-979-XXXX(click to show)
1-855-979-4888
Alternate Numbers604-909-2268
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-979-4888