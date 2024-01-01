2017 Jeep Wrangler

Menu
JEEP WRANGLER SPORT 4X4 Exterior Color: Rhino Interior Color: Black interior / Black seats Interior: Cloth bucket seats Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 engine Transmission: 5speed automatic transmission STANDARD EQUIPMENT (UNLESS REPLACED BY OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT) FUNCTIONAL / SAFETY FEATURES CommandTrac parttime shiftonthefly 4x4 sys. Dana 30 next generation solid front axle 3.21 rear axle ratio Sentry Key antitheft engine immobilizer Advanced multistage front air bags 4wheel disc brakes Traction Control Hill Start Assist Electronic Stability Control Electronic Roll Mitigation Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp Trailer Sway Control Cruise control Temperature and compass gauge 600amp maintenancefree battery Engine block heater Torx tool kit INTERIOR FEATURES Front reclining seats Driver height adjuster seat Rear folding seat Front seat back map pockets Steering wheelmounted audio controls 3.5inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Radio 130 AM/FM/CD 8 speakers Audio jack input for mobile devices Manual windows Manual door locks Front dome lamp with on/off switch 12volt auxiliary power outlet Fulllength floor console Rear compartment covered storage Cargo tie down loops EXTERIOR FEATURES 16x7inch slotspoke styled steel wheels P225/75R16 BSW On/OffRoad tires Black Sunrider soft top OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT (May Replace Standard Equipment) Customer Preferred Package 24W $8,150 1year SiriusXM satellite radio subscription 17x7.5inch highgloss Black Willys wheels 3.73 rear axle ratio 4wheel drive swing gate decal Air conditioning Antispin differential rear axle BFGoodrich brand tires Leatherwrapped shift knob with bright accent Connectivity Group Deep tint sunscreen windows For more SiriusXM information, call 18885397474 Jeep Trail Rated kit Leatherwrapped steering wheel LT255/75R17C BSW OffRoad tires Mopar slush mats Performance suspension A/C refrigerant Rear passenger assist handles Rock rails SiriusXM satellite radio with 1year subscription Tire pressure monitoring system Handsfree communication with Bluetooth streaming 3.5inch Electronic Vehicle Information Centre Willys hood decal Gloss Black Willys grille Willys Wheeler Package Lowgloss Black Wrangler decal Power Convenience Group $1,000 Autodimming rearview mirror with reading lamp Power, heated exterior mirrors Power locks Power windows with front onetouch down Remote keyless entry Security alarm 5speed automatic transmission $1,495 Hill Descent Control Tubular side steps $295 Black Jeep Freedom Top hardtop $1,195 Delete Sunrider soft top Freedom panel storage bag Rear window defroster Rear window wiper with washer Federal Green Levy Federal A/C Excise Tax $100 Destination Charge $1,795 Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2017 Jeep Wrangler

142,811 KM

Details Description

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Wheeler 4WD 3.6L AUTO A/C HARD-TOP

2017 Jeep Wrangler

Willys Wheeler 4WD 3.6L AUTO A/C HARD-TOP

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Used
142,811KM
VIN 1C4AJWAG8HL683320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 15216
  • Mileage 142,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Norman Motor Group

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

Norman Motor Group

1-855-979-4888

2017 Jeep Wrangler