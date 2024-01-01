$21,900+ tax & licensing
2017 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
2017 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE
Location
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-7172
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
142,965KM
VIN salcr2bg1hh663589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 142,965 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in striking Santorini Blacka luxury SUV that effortlessly combines off-road capability with refined elegance. With 142,965 km on the odometer, this Discovery Sport is ready for new adventures while delivering the exceptional performance you expect from Land Rover.
Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L 4-cylinder engine producing 240 horsepower, the Discovery Sport HSE offers a dynamic driving experience both on and off the road. The advanced all-wheel-drive system and Terrain Response technology ensure optimal traction and stability across various terrains, making it the perfect vehicle for exploring beyond the pavement.
Inside, the Discovery Sport HSE boasts a sophisticated interior featuring premium leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a spacious cabin that comfortably accommodates up to seven passengers. The intuitive infotainment system includes an 8-inch touchscreen, navigation, and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stay connected and entertained wherever your journey takes you.
Safety is paramount in the 2017 Discovery Sport HSE, with features such as a 360-degree camera system, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking providing peace of mind on every drive. Additional luxury touches like dual-zone climate control, keyless entry, and a power liftgate enhance the overall driving experience.
With its powerful performance, luxurious interior, and advanced safety features, the 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE in Santorini Black stands out as a top-tier choice for those seeking a versatile and stylish SUV.
Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections are always welcome. Financing available OAC, all credit types approved. Trades are welcome. Dealer #D50184.
AutoAgents BC
20701 Langley Bypass, Langley, BC V3A 6K8
604-337-XXXX(click to show)
2017 Land Rover Discovery