2017 Mazda MAZDA3

192,281 KM

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS FINANCING AVAILABLE

13202078

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS FINANCING AVAILABLE

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
192,281KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V76HM123975

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,281 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

H2H Auto Group

H2H Auto Group

5185 216 St, Langley, BC V3A 2N4

604-593-XXXX

604-593-5191

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing>

H2H Auto Group

604-593-5191

2017 Mazda MAZDA3