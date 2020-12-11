2017 MINI Hardtop

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Automatic Transmission Exterior Roof Rails

Additional Features Harman Kardon Sound System Anthracite Roofliner White Roof and Mirror Caps 2 keys Essentials Package LED Lights Package LED Fog Lights Loaded Package Wired Navigation Package 17inch Cosmos Spoke Silver Rear Rack Prep

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.