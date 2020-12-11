2017 MINI Hardtop

+ taxes & licensing
604-533-0269
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2
604-533-0269
+ taxes & licensing
Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Moonwalk Gray Semi-Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access, Essentials Package, Front Fog Lights, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights (5A2), LED Lights Package, Loaded Package, MINI Connected XL, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Rear Fog Lights, White Turn Signals, Wired Navigation Package, Wired Package. This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2