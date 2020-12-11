Menu
2017 MINI Hardtop

41,653 KM

Details Description Features

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Mini Langley

604-533-0269

2017 MINI Hardtop

2017 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

2017 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

Location

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

41,653KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6330828
  • Stock #: CB13764A
  • VIN: WMWXP5C39H2F61424

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Moonwalk grey semi-met
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # CB13764A
  • Mileage 41,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Moonwalk Gray Semi-Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Comfort Access, Essentials Package, Front Fog Lights, Front Sport Seats, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights (5A2), LED Lights Package, Loaded Package, MINI Connected XL, On-Board Navigation, Panorama Sunroof, Rain Sensor w/Auto Headlamps, Rear Fog Lights, White Turn Signals, Wired Navigation Package, Wired Package. This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

Automatic Transmission
Roof Rails
Harman Kardon Sound System
Anthracite Roofliner
White Roof and Mirror Caps
2 keys
Essentials Package
LED Lights Package
LED Fog Lights
Loaded Package
Wired Navigation Package
17inch Cosmos Spoke Silver
Rear Rack Prep

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mini Langley

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

