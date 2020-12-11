Menu
2017 MINI Hardtop

79,095 KM

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mini Langley

604-533-0269

2017 MINI Hardtop

2017 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

2017 MINI Hardtop

3 Door

Location

Mini Langley

6025 Collection Drive, Langley, BC V3A 0C2

604-533-0269

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,095KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6330831
  • Stock #: CO04960A
  • VIN: WMWXP5C55H2D71072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # CO04960A
  • Mileage 79,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study, Initial Quality Study (IQS) * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards Recent Arrival! Midnight Black Metallic 2017 MINI Cooper FWD 6-Speed 1.5L 12V TwinPower Turbo This vehicle is sold as a MINI safety inspected Pre-owned unit and is reconditioned to luxury standards! Call us today to schedule your exclusive viewing and test drive! (Doc fee $495, $500 lease/finance fee and taxes are extra)

Vehicle Features

2 KEYS + BOOKS

