Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

40,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,700

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD 2.0L 148HP CVT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE LTD 2.0L 148HP CVT AUTO

Location

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

604-532-8828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$17,700

+ taxes & licensing

40,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6145686
  • Stock #: U2193
  • VIN: JA32U2FU7HU603372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in on trade is this 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Limited Edition. Powered by a 2.0L 4 Cyl with 148HP and mated to a CVT Automatic Transmission. Lots of nice options and low km!

 

Click here for CARFAX Report!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canadian Car and Truck Sales

2018 Mercedes-Benz B...
 38,000 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX ...
 23,500 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2019 Isuzu NRR 20' F...
 32,700 KM
$55,990 + tax & lic

Email Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

Canadian Car and Truck Sales

20026 Fraser Hwy., Langley, BC V3A 4E5

Call Dealer

604-532-XXXX

(click to show)

604-532-8828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory